SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SIBN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95. SI-Bone has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 30,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $607,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,723. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $1,972,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

