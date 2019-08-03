Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

