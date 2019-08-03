SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.79).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of SIG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 129.20 ($1.69). 1,621,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $764.29 million and a P/E ratio of 43.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

