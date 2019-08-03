Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

SVM stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

