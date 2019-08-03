Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 333,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 63,823 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 593,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.