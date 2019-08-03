Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.52

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $10.92. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 451,106 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

