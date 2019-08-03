Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SXX. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of LON SXX traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 14.97 ($0.20). 21,110,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sirius Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 12.98 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.54 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.04.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

