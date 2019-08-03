Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

“We view the SIRI stock set up as a positive for 2H as management had indicated a subscriber acceleration in 2H and we suspect management’s new financial guidance may again prove to be conservative. In the 1H SIRI management repurchased a massive $1.5B worth of stock a major vote of confidence in the name after the pullback bolstered by the solid results in 2Q. Recall prior to the Pandora deal the key drivers of SIRI share were solid results combined with massive share repurchases driving Liberty Sirius eventually to 90% leading to a potential squeeze out of the balance of SIRI shareholders as Liberty would take full control of the entity. The shorts piled into the name better on slowing OEM driving a subscriber miss at SIRI and they were continually squeezed out by solid results and the effects of massive share retirement.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst commented.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

SIRI stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 26.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,270,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 358,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

