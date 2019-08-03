SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

SITE stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 299,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.84.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $118,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 660,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

