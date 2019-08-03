Skycoin Market Capitalization Tops $17.79 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $654,884.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00010285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, Iquant and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00257492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.01406362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00110312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Iquant, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

