Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 831,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,742. The company has a market cap of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.60.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.