Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.63.

Shares of TSE SNC traded down C$1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.81. 2,369,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,037. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.46 and a 52-week high of C$57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.21.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2899997 earnings per share for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

