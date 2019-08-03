SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $4,534.00 and $11.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000897 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

