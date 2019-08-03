Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

STWRY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $$7.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10. Software has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

