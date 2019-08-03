Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 424,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,232. The firm has a market cap of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Sohu.com by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Sohu.com by 53.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.