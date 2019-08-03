SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $938-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.63 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 1,454,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 19,158 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $363,427.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $88,697.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock valued at $46,953,909. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

