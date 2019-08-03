Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.15. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 1,077,150 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$27.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

