Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,196.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,137.05. The stock has a market cap of $845.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

