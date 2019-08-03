Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.36.

SO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.36. 4,187,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,655. Southern has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

