Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $23.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.91 billion to $25.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $50.62. 3,142,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,550. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

