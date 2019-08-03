Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 111,206 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. 173,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,126. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

