SparksPay (SPK) Reaches Market Cap of $62,063.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 66.5% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a market cap of $62,063.00 and $245.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.