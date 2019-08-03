SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.07. The company had a trading volume of 646,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $273.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

