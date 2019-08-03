SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 275.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

