SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Stock Price Down 7%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.58, approximately 1,941,368 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,335,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,060,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,010,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,240,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

