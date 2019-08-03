Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Infineon Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Lowe’s Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries and Motorsports Authentics joint venture and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars through its six hundred Racing subsidiary. The Company also owns Performance Racing Network which broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to over seven hundred thirty radio stations nationwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Speedway Motorsports from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Speedway Motorsports stock remained flat at $$19.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 175,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,553. Speedway Motorsports has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 285.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 30.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

