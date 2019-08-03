Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.46 million. Speedway Motorsports updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.90-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRK remained flat at $$19.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 175,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.94. Speedway Motorsports has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 285.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 326.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

TRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

