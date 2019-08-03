Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.02. 40,831,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $980.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.49.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

