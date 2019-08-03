Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Spok updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Spok stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,249. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78.

Get Spok alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spok by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Spok by 10.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spok by 54,571.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.