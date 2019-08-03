Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.53.

Get Spotify alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,290,000 after acquiring an additional 60,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after acquiring an additional 218,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Loop Capital raised shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.26.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.