Sprint (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sprint (NYSE:S) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,394,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,198,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sprint has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Sprint alerts:

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,729 shares of company stock valued at $583,389. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprint by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sprint by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,633,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. New Street Research lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.