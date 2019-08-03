Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

PHYS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 805,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,704. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

