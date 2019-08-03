SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.30.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.67. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,859,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,653 shares of company stock worth $6,235,321 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 378.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

