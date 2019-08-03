Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Square also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Square from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. 43,696,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,466. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,249 shares of company stock worth $5,144,475 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

