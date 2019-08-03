Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.96 million.Square also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

SQ stock traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,696,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34. Square has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,553,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,903,087.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,475. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

