St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in American Express by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.31. 3,268,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

