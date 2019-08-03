St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after acquiring an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,907,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,510 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,707,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 57.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays raised their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

NYSE:MET traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,183. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

