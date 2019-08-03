Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.09, approximately 915,991 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 561,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $911.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

