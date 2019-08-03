Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Star Group makes up about 1.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 2.85% of Star Group worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Star Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 560,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $9.60 on Friday. Star Group LP has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $480.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $699.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

