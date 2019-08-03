Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after buying an additional 4,090,042 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,821,000 after buying an additional 1,072,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 910,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.62. 116,661,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,536,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.