State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,009 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 621,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 7,021,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,402. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette bought 5,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

