State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 169.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 196,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

