State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.6% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 374,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,924,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,682,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 14,128,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,170,078. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.