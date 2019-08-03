State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,608,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 958,131 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,107,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,911,000 after acquiring an additional 73,441 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,019,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,035,000 after acquiring an additional 970,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. 7,434,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.13 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.48.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

