State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.81. 902,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,099. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.