State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.81 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Silgan worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

