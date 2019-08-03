State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,309 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 894,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,654,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,220. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,684. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $90.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

