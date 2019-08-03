State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,346,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,413,000 after purchasing an additional 159,231 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,712,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,219,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $109.96. 17,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

