State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,908 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBS by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $50.40. 2,741,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,929. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.03.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBS shares. TheStreet upgraded CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

