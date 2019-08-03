State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,617 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Assurant by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Assurant by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AIZ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 374,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

